Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Corteva by 21.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion and a PE ratio of -25.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

