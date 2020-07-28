4,739 Shares in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Yandex by 4,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Yandex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The firm had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

