Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 113.85%. The firm had revenue of $796.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $492.00 million, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. National Securities downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.