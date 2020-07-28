Flex (FLEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEX stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.78. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,519.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $489,887.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock worth $2,197,043. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

