Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XHR opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $948.11 million, a P/E ratio of 412.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

