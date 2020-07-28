Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSH opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

