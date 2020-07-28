MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading Up 1%

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.50, approximately 14,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MobileSmith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. MobileSmith had a negative return on equity of 323.25% and a negative net margin of 698.56%.

About MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

