Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMP opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

