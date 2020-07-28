Alleghany (Y) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $524.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.13 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.