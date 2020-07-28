International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. On average, analysts expect International Money Express to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $516.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

