Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.