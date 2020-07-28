Glu Mobile (GLUU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Glu Mobile to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glu Mobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GLUU opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 154.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock worth $5,621,613 over the last three months. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Glu Mobile
Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.
