Glu Mobile (GLUU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Glu Mobile to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glu Mobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 154.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have commented on GLUU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.23.

In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock worth $5,621,613 over the last three months. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.