Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHO opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

