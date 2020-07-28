Royal Bank of Canada Has $214,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.