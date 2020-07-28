Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $52,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 19.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.