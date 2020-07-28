Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,585 Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

BATS:LEAD opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

