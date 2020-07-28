Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 9,735 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 132.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Trueblue by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 94,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trueblue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $497.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Trueblue’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

