Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth $319,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000.

SILJ stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $16.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

