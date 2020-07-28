First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.18% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFEU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 768.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 109,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.