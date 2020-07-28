Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 936,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 893,455 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUR opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

