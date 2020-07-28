Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 16,989 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,361,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 304,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 113,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,534,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 106,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMHC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.