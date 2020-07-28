Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $113,000 in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GABC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

