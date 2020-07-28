Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of BTA opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

