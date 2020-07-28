Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,250 Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Leuthold Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $500,000.

NYSEARCA:LCR opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.59.

