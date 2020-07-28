Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $119,000 Investment in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $109.26.

