3,337 Shares in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in TTEC by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TTEC by 59.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TTEC by 34.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TTEC by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of TTEC opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

