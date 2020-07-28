Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair cut Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

PTLA opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

