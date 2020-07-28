Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 44,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,247,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NYSE NSP opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

