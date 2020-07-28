Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,433,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE NOMD opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

