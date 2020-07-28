9,849 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYN opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Insperity Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Insperity Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Nomad Foods Ltd
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Nomad Foods Ltd
9,849 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
9,849 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 9,454 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 9,454 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report