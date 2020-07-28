9,849 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYN opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

