Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 217.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 11,500 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $104,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,635.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

