Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 9,454 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NID. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 249,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 57,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NID opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

