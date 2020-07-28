Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.