Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,704 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NexPoint Residential Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.