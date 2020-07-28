Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $123,000 Investment in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLGE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 74.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 241.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the first quarter worth about $189,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 231.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Get Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLGE opened at $392.38 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $411.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.