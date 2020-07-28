Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $121,000 Investment in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 455,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 602,278 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 160,820 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

