Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $121,000 Investment in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,715,000 after acquiring an additional 903,643 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,036,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 505,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,857,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 824,145 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,588,000 after acquiring an additional 214,946 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $46.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

