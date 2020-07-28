Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,716 Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup cut Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

