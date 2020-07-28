Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 11.87% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

