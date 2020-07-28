Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $122,000 in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 20.8% in the first quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,731,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after purchasing an additional 985,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 242,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 243.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,949 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 392,246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CLI opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

