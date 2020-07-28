Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,879,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after acquiring an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 270,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

