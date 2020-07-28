Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $121,000 in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSC shares. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

MTSC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.43. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

