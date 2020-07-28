Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $123,000 Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

