Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $3,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

