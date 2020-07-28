Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,624 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FireEye worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

FEYE stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.06.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. FireEye’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

