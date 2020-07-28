Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after buying an additional 907,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 923.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,689,000 after acquiring an additional 903,674 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,242,000 after acquiring an additional 646,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,096,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,156,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a PEG ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.04.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

