Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 165,454 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.47. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

