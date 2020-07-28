Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 35,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 74,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.