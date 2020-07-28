Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,922 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 29.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

MDC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.