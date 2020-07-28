Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 161.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,645.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

